Chicago's Mahalia's Mile paints neighborhood with brilliant colors and history lessons

CHICAGO (CBS) — We've all heard of the Magnificent Mile, but have you heard of Mahali's Mile?

Located on Chicago's South Side, Chatham community members are trying to beautify their neighborhood while celebrating notable people from the past and present.

Right next to Dan Ryan is the start of Mahalias Mile, a mile-long stretch of murals on 79th Street, otherwise known as the Nine.

"Refreshing. Celebratory."

Graphic design director Summer Coleman describes seeing iconic Chicagoans from the Chatham neighborhood displayed on banners and murals.

"You don't know who these people are. So you go, who is Mother Wade? And it makes you take out your phone, which we're always scrolling on, and look up some of the people you should know in your own community," Coleman said.

She said she's hopeful this will create economic growth in Chatham. She added that there are 77 buildings between State and Cottage Grove on 79th, and 60% are occupied with retail, but 40% are vacant.

"Our community was hit really hard by COVID. And retail just evaporated. So what we want to do is create a strong corridor with strong demand both by both pedestrians and motorists," Fears said.

Mahalia Jackson was a New Orleans-born gospel singer who spent the later part of her life in Chatham. Nedra Fears is the Executive Director for Greater Chatham Initiative. Two years ago, she helped create the "Mahalia's Mile" state culture district on 79th Street.

"There was a community event where leadership was there, and they asked us to select our top ones, and Mahalia Jackson was voted by the community to be the one that they really wanted to focus on," Fears said.

From State Street to Cottage Grove on 79th, there are planters, banners, and eight murals featuring Mahalia, former President Barack Obama, and others.

"It's going to have that kind of urban vibe, that's kind of sassy, Afrocentric. Very proud of our Black notables in the area," Fears said.

Fears said they plan to have more contests in the future to decide on further murals.