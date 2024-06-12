Chicago's Juneteenth Festival starts Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The fifth annual Juneteenth Family Festival is back this Saturday, bringing the community together to honor and celebrate Black culture and history.

On Wednesday, CBS 2 got a sneak peek from one of the organizations featured at the festival with TOG, the Take Ova Gang Footwork Dancers, busting a move in the CBS Chicago lobby.

The group and many others will attend the Juneteenth Festival this Saturday. It's happening in Chicago's Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods.

CBS Chicago is a proud sponsor of the event.