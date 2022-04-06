'We step in the gap': Chicago's CHAMPS work to help build trust and leadership skills for young people

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So often, we report on young teens getting into trouble with police with carjackings, armed robberies and even murder.

One group said it has had enough. And the members working to prevent crimes before they even start. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spent the day at the Noble Rowe Clark Math and Science Academy to see how it works, first hand.

"What comes to mind when you hear the word brotherhood?"

A discussion about core values and brotherhood between Vondale Singleton and a group of young men.

"Networking, helping a brother out when he need it," said one participant.

Vondale Singleton started CHAMPS in 2013, with a vision of having an adult black male role model in their life.

"Eighty percent of our boys don't have a father in their lives or father in the home. So as a CHAMPS program, we're the surrogate. We step in the gap," Singleton said.

Shaun Redwell is the director of mentoring at Noble Rowe Clark. He reached out to Singleton because he noticed students weren't coming to school.

Kids told Redwell they found school boring. There weren't enough extracurricular activities such as art, music and gym.

"With all of those particular elements missing, kids weren't really engaged in school, didn't want to necessarily interact in school. So we tried to find a way to actually bring some of those particular things back," Redwell said.

The group of nearly 25 young men heard from mentors share their experiences inside the school and outside.

"When I went to school, it was to sell dollar joints. I'm just being honest. I'm never going to lie to ya'll. That's what I was doing. And I wasn't even thinking about education. I was just like, how can I make money? Like a fool."

Kareem Wells with the KWOE Foundation, who partners with CHAMPS, said he has to be transparent with students so they can have someone to relate to.

"Just give them an open book, wear my heart on my sleeve. I tell them, I made mistakes. I messed up. No I didn't want to go to school. Yes I was out there selling drugs. Yes, I made mistakes," Wells said. "When you can tell them the truth and look them in the eye and tell them the truth, now they can relate to you."

Singleton said the foundation is planning a 1,000 boys and young men of color march on June 4, to march against violence.

