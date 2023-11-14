Chicago's Block 37 mall up for sale

This is also the location of CBS Chicago, along with five stories of retail space.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A major retail spot along Chicago's State Street is now up for sale.

CoStar first reported the owners of Block 37 are selling the shopping mall, located on State and Washington streets.

Other tenants include Zara, The Dearborn restaurant, Five Iron Golf, AMC Theater, Magnolia Bakery, Sephora, Anthropologie and more.

The listing does not include how much the owners CIM Group are asking for the space, but a 2016 report estimated it could go for as much as $200 million.