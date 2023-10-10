Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity launching annual Veterans Build program in November

Habitat for Humanity to kick off 2023 Veterans Build program

Habitat for Humanity to kick off 2023 Veterans Build program

Habitat for Humanity to kick off 2023 Veterans Build program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An annual program to build homes for veterans is kicking off next month across the Chicago area.

Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity is launching its Veterans Build program at eight locations in the area from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4.

Volunteers in the program build homes for veterans, and help military families buy homes with affordable mortgages, or make repairs to existing homes.

Since starting the program in 2013, more than 8,800 veterans and their families have moved into affordable housing.