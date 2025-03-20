Watch CBS News
Chicagohenge 2025: sunset to line up perfectly between Chicago skyscrapers on first day of spring

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
What is Chicagohenge, and where to see it
With the spring equinox comes one of the biggest moments for photographers in Chicago.

Chicagohenge is the time of year when the sun rises and sets perfectly between buildings on the city's east-west facing streets.

While it was cloudy and snowy at sunrise on Thursday, clearing skies should make for a perfect viewing opportunity at sunset at 7:04 p.m.

Large crowds often can be seen gathering along streets in the Loop to line up their shots of the sun setting between downtown skyscrapers, or reflecting on The Bean in Millennium Park.

Friday and Saturday should bring additional chances to watch the phenomenon before the angle of sunrise and sunset tilts back behind the buildings along the city's east-west streets.

If you miss it, your next chance will be in September for the autumnal equinox.

