Chicago youth Peacekeepers Program is making a difference with violence prevention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Young people are engaging their communities to prevent violence in a brand-new City of Chicago program.

The youth Peacekeepers Program participants say they have made a difference this summer—and hope to continue to make a difference moving forward.

A total of 100 young people in their teens and early 20s, hired by the city, are working in parks and neighborhoods as part of this pilot program focused on fighting violence by engaging their immediate circles and communities.

Participants in Chicago's youth Peacekeepers program. Terence Crayton / City of Chicago

The sound is heard all too often in Chicago—a siren wails as an ambulance pulls away to rush a gunshot victim to the hospital. There is no telling how many times peace circles established by the youth Peacekeepers prevented those wailing ambulance sirens from sounding in neighborhoods this summer.

"There's so much violence," said youth Peacekeeper coach Ronald Williams. "A lot of our kids don't have an outlet."

Speaking with CBS News Chicago in Marquette Park Wednesday, Williams and youth Peacekeeper Tania Gibson emphasized the success of the program.

"It made an impact on me and my friends," Gibson said.

They said the youth Peacekeepers pilot program is making a significant difference.

Participants in Chicago's youth Peacekeepers program. Terence Crayton / City of Chicago

"They can de-escalate situations—that's their main purpose, so the police don't have to get involved," said Williams.

Gibson emphasized the importance of the involvement of younger people.

"It's better to hear it from people who are younger," she said. "Once they get involved, everybody going to get involved."

Gibson, 17, lost a friend to gun violence—which is just what drove her to the opportunity with the youth Peacekeepers.

With summer training she will bring with her to high school, Gibson said she hopes she will be able to continue the work she started this summer.

"I want to do it year-round," she said.

The pilot program for youth Peacekeepers—specifically ages 14-24—is funded by the city's expanded youth employment program, One Summer Chicago.

"We had almost 1,000 youth going for the peacekeeping job alone," said Williams.

The 100 peacekeepers hired and trained in de-escalation are working in Chicago neighborhoods most impacted by violence.

"Coming in, making money learning how to do peace work—instead of doing other stuff you're not supposed to be doing," said Gibson.

Participants in Chicago's youth Peacekeepers program. Terence Crayton / City of Chicago

With 20 hours dedicated a week, the youth Peacekeepers paid $15.80 per hour.

The goal is an immediate impact for 100 young people—with a ripple effect through their circles and neighborhoods.

"It makes me happy to see a change in my community and people my age," said Gibson.

The Peacekeepers program is led by the Englewood-based youth-led community organization GoodKids MadCity. The program is six weeks long and hosted four times weekly at locations around the city.

The city says most of the people live in the South Side neighborhoods where they're working.

The Peacekeepers positions were made possible in part by the city's Department of Family and Support Services budget, which includes $76 million for expanded youth employment opportunities.

Mayor Brandon Johnson with articipants in Chicago's youth Peacekeepers program. Terence Crayton / City of Chicago

A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson's office released this statement:

"The Peacekeepers pilot program is a powerful example of young people organizing for peace in their own communities. Youth employment initiatives and violence prevention efforts are both part of our holistic community safety strategy and the Peacekeepers pilot program represents the best of both. We will continue to work with GoodKids MadCity and our City's young people to find solutions to the crisis of violence until every Chicagoan feels safe in their own community."