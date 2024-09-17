Chicago woman shot and killed in her South Side home

Neighbors on Chicago's South Side shocked after woman was shot and killed in her home

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a woman early Tuesday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood as she was inside a home when shots were fired.

Officers were going in and out Tuesday morning and said they were speaking to a person of interest in the case. Two officers led a man away in handcuffs as it appeared he was the person of interest police said they were talking to.

As for the deadly shooting, it happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning near 102nd and Aberdeen in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood. Police said the victim, a 37-year-old woman, was inside a home when someone fired a gunshot from outside.

A window above an air conditioning unit appeared to be shot out. One neighbor said she frequently spoke with the victim.

"All of my interactions have been pleasant, respectful," said Faith Howard.

The woman was hit in the chest and rushed to Christ Hospital, where she died. Neighbors in the area said it's like a community and that people look out for each other, so they are shocked something like this happened.

"Very. Very. You don't expect to see it, but when you do, it's always something to think about," said Howard. "Things happen all over, and fortunately, we all have choices, and some people make bad choices daily."

Police said no one else was hurt in the shooting, and even though they have a person of interest in custody, they said the investigation continues.