Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago woman charged with stabbing pair inside South Deering restaurant

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Woman charged in South Deering restaurant stabbing attack
Woman charged in South Deering restaurant stabbing attack 00:28

A woman was charged with the stabbing of a man and a woman inside a restaurant in South Deering over the weekend.

Maria Gates, 22, of Chicago, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday inside Sharks Fish and Chicago restaurant in the 2000 block of East 95th Street.

According to police, Gates, along with another woman, attacked the pair with a sharp object.

The 22-year-old man suffered a cut to his chin and refused medical treatment. The 30-year-old woman was cut in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Gates and the other woman were taken to Trinity Hospital with injuries to their back before being placed into custody.

It's still unclear what led to the attack or if the second attacker will be charged.

Gates is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.