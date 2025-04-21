Chicago woman charged with stabbing pair inside South Deering restaurant

A woman was charged with the stabbing of a man and a woman inside a restaurant in South Deering over the weekend.

Maria Gates, 22, of Chicago, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday inside Sharks Fish and Chicago restaurant in the 2000 block of East 95th Street.

According to police, Gates, along with another woman, attacked the pair with a sharp object.

The 22-year-old man suffered a cut to his chin and refused medical treatment. The 30-year-old woman was cut in the face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Gates and the other woman were taken to Trinity Hospital with injuries to their back before being placed into custody.

It's still unclear what led to the attack or if the second attacker will be charged.

Gates is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.