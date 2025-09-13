Chicago woman charged in alleged shooting of man in Gage Park

Chicago police charged a woman they said participated in the shooting of a 34-year-old man on the city's Southwest Side this week.

Selena Vargas, 29, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

According to the police, Vargas was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly shot the victim in the 5100 block of South Campbell Avenue an hour earlier, before her arrest.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Vargas was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was released.