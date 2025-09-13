Watch CBS News
Chicago woman charged in alleged shooting of man in Gage Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police charged a woman they said participated in the shooting of a 34-year-old man on the city's Southwest Side this week.

Selena Vargas, 29, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

According to the police, Vargas was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly shot the victim in the 5100 block of South Campbell Avenue an hour earlier, before her arrest.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Vargas was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was released. 

