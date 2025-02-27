Chicago woman goes viral for finding Carrie Bradshaw wedding dress at Goodwill for $18.99

A Chicago woman's TikTok is now going viral, after she thrifted a Vera Wang wedding gown for only $18.99.

Even more unbelievably, it is a gown of the very same design Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw wore on an episode of "Sex and the City."

Ashley Cano came across the gown on a visit to the new Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 3558 N. Spaulding Ave. in the Northwest Side's Avondale neighborhood.

She knew the feathery strapless dress was something special right away.

"I very rarely look at wedding dresses just because I'm not in the market for one, and they just take up so much room, so I saw it, and I was like, that is something you don't see every day," said Cano, "and then once I saw that label of it being Vera Wang, I knew immediately that if it was not the dress from 'Sex and the City,' it was very similar."

A Google image search confirmed that it was, in fact, a dress of the same model that Carrie Bradshaw wore. As recalled by Brides magazine, Bradshaw does not actually wear the gown to what was supposed to be her wedding to Mr. Big in the 2008 "Sex and the City" movie — she wore a Vivienne Westwood gown for that occasion.

But ahead of the big day, Bradshaw modeled other dresses for a photoshoot — including the Vera Wang, Brides magazine recalled.

Cano's TikTok video documented her amazement.

"Vera freaking Wang," she said in the video showing the dress hanging on hangers on a closet door. "I cannot believe I that found this dress at Goodwill for $18.99. It is Vera Wang. It is the Carrie Bradshaw dress. I'm shook."

Cano, who runs the online boutique Aileen's Closet on Poshmark, said she plans to resell the dress.

"I love to thrift for myself and my home and my friends and family, but every once in a while, there's a couple finds that I come across that no one is in need for, so I resell it," Cano said. "So that's what the plan is."

