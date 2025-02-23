Chicago Wolves beat Rockford IceHogs, are now on 3-game win streak
The Chicago Wolves beat the Rockford IceHogs Sunday as they finished a five-game homestand at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.
The final score was 4-2.
Bradley Nadeau scored two goals during the first period, assisted by Justin Robidas and Scott Morrow, the Wolves said. He first scored on a power-play — taking a pass from Robidas and sailing the puck past Rockford netminder Mitchell Weeks, the Wolves said.
Four minutes and 28 seconds later, Morrow passed to Nadeau and he flipped a shot past Weeks again, the Wolves said. Nadeau's second goal on Sunday was his team-leading 21st of the season.
Morrow himself scored a goal midway through the second, for a score of 3-0, the Wolves said.
In the third, Ryan Suzuki got a turnover and passed to Nick Swaney, whose wrister went to make the score 4-0.
Rockford was not to be shut out. Goals by Gerry Mayhew and Ryan Gagnier cut the Wolves' lead in half. But the Wolves still won, and are now on a three-game win streak.
The Wolves also beat Rockford for the seventh time in 10 games against them this season.