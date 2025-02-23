Watch CBS News
Chicago Wolves beat Rockford IceHogs, are now on 3-game win streak

The Chicago Wolves beat the Rockford IceHogs Sunday as they finished a five-game homestand at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

The final score was 4-2.

Bradley Nadeau scored two goals during the first period, assisted by Justin Robidas and Scott Morrow, the Wolves said. He first scored on a power-play — taking a pass from Robidas and sailing the puck past Rockford netminder Mitchell Weeks, the Wolves said.

Four minutes and 28 seconds later, Morrow passed to Nadeau and he flipped a shot past Weeks again, the Wolves said. Nadeau's second goal on Sunday was his team-leading 21st of the season.

Morrow himself scored a goal midway through the second, for a score of 3-0, the Wolves said.

In the third, Ryan Suzuki got a turnover and passed to Nick Swaney, whose wrister went to make the score 4-0.

Rockford was not to be shut out. Goals by Gerry Mayhew and Ryan Gagnier cut the Wolves' lead in half. But the Wolves still won, and are now on a three-game win streak.

The Wolves also beat Rockford for the seventh time in 10 games against them this season.

