Chicago White Sox game against Cincinnati Reds Thursday moved earlier for rain forecast

The Chicago White Sox announced they're moving their Thursday game at Rate Field against the Cincinnati Reds to an earlier time due to the weather.

The team said the game will now begin at 12:10 p.m. because of the forecasted rain for the late afternoon.

Another round of storms moving east from Iowa are expected to bring several rounds of heavy rain starting around or after noon. While the storms are not expected to produce thunderstorm warnings or cause wind damage, the rain is expected to be consistent and relatively heavy and could lead to flooding.

The Chicago area is still cleaning up from days of strong storms that began Sunday, causing flooding, major wind damage, downed trees, power outages and more. Five tornado touchdowns from a massive complex of severe weather Tuesday have been confirmed so far. The south suburbs and Northwest Indiana were hit especially hard.

The area has gotten only a single day respite from the weather, and more drenching rain is expected over the weekend where some areas could pick up as much as 3 inches or more.

With soil already saturated and rivers and creeks at elevated level, the risk for weekend flooding is significantly increased.