Chicago sees wettest start to spring on record, with 10.63 inches since March 1

Chicago is in the midst of its wettest spring on record, following multiple rounds of heavy rain and severe storms in recent weeks.

10.63 inches of rain fell O'Hare International Airport between March 1 and April 20, more than double the average rainfall of 4.66 inches during that period.

It's the first time on record that Chicago has had more than 10 inches of rain during that time period. The previous record was 9.84 inches in 2013.

An active storm track over the Great Lakes region has led to an extremely active start to severe weather season in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service reports 11 individual severe weather events in Chicagoland since January 1, when there would typically be only four severe weather events early in the year.

Excessive spring moisture, which is expected to become a more severe issue with climate change in the Upper Midwest, may delay spring planting for local agricultural interests.

As of Monday, flood warnings were in effect until further notice for portions of the Des Plaines River, Fox River, Illinois River, Pecatonica River, and Rock River, all of which were experiencing various levels of flooding.