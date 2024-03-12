Chicago gets wet weather again on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect windy and warm weather through this evening, with clouds on the increase.

CBS

A system will pass south of the Chicago area Tuesday night that'll weaken as it heads towards Chicago.

CBS

Scattered shower chances with it early Wednesday morning. Some models hint at a few unstable showers in the afternoon.

CBS

CBS

CBS

A more impressive system heads to the Chicago area on Thursday. Right now, it looks like two main storm activity clusters, one in the morning and the second in the afternoon.

Some of these storms could be strong and severe on Thursday.

CBS

It'll be cooler on the other side of the system for the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN CHANCE LATE. LOW 49.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 65. COOLER LAKESIDE.

THURSDAY: GUSTY STORMS. HIGH 55.

CBS