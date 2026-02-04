12-year-old boy grazed by bullet while riding in car on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while riding in a car in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim was in a car in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue when a gunshot grazed his head just before 7 p.m.

He was taken to Loyola Hospital and was listed in fair condition.

Police confirmed two persons of interest were taken into custody. It is not clear if changes are pending.

Area Four detectives are investigating.