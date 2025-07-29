Man dead, dozens rescued after apartment building fire on Chicago's West Side

One man is dead, and nearly two dozen residents were rescued after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-unit building in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Ave. Flames were coming from a unit on the third floor.

Thirteen adults and 10 children made it out safely. Fire crews also provided oxygen to several pets on the scene.

As firefighters conducted their search and rescue, they found a 50-year-old man inside the building. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The victim has not been identified, but officials believe he is in his 50s.

Chicago fire officials said several families are displaced as a result of this fire and are receiving assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.