Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead, dozens rescued after apartment building fire on Chicago's West Side

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man dead, dozens rescued after apartment fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
Man dead, dozens rescued after apartment fire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood 01:35

One man is dead, and nearly two dozen residents were rescued after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-unit building in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Ave. Flames were coming from a unit on the third floor.

Thirteen adults and 10 children made it out safely. Fire crews also provided oxygen to several pets on the scene.

As firefighters conducted their search and rescue, they found a 50-year-old man inside the building. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. 

The victim has not been identified, but officials believe he is in his 50s.  

Chicago fire officials said several families are displaced as a result of this fire and are receiving assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue