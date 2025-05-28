Police searching for driver wanted in deadly crash near United Center

Police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly crash on Chicago's West Side, near the United Center.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Chicago police said a black sedan ran a red light and hit a white sedan in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. The impact of the crash sent the white vehicle into a fence and a pole.

The 79-year-old driver of the white sedan was pulled from the car and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

A 62-year-old female passenger of the white sedan was taken to Stroger Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the driver of the black sedan ran off, leaving the car at the scene of the crash.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.