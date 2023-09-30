Chicago weekend shootings: 1 dead, 13 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person was killed, and 13 others were hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 53.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 46-year-old man was shot Friday evening in the 500 block of East 103rd Street.

Police say around 7:11 p.m., the victim was on the street when he suffered a gunshot wound to the right forearm by an unknown offender. He was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening just before 10 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the right hand, in the 6000 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired. He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Comers in good condition.

Less than an hour later, a 33-year-old man suffered a graze wound while stopped at a red light, in the 9900 block of South State Street.

According to police, someone inside a red SUV fired shots just before 11 p.m. – grazing the victim in the left shoulder. He was treated and released at the scene by Chicago fire crews.

A shootout ensued outside of a gas station in River North Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 10:14 a.m. in the 700 block of North Wells Street.

Police say a 48-year-old man was at a fueling station when a gray-in-color vehicle occupied by an unknown number of offenders parked next to him.

One of the offenders entered the victim's vehicle and began to take property from within. When the victim confronted the offender, an exchange of gunfire occurred.

No injuries were reported. The offenders were last seen fleeing eastbound from the location.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:40 p.m. Friday, in the 3300 block of West 16th Street, a 45-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman

At 2:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 2100 block of South Albany Avenue, a 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim walked into St. Anthony's and is in good condition with a gunshot wound to the face area.

At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of North Laflin Street, a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was taken by the CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

At 2:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, three victims, two men, and a woman were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a silver sedan fired shots

At 2 a.m. Saturday, in the 11100 block of South Langley Avenue, a 32-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. The victim was taken by CFD to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg and right arm.

At 4:55 a.m. Saturday, in the 6200 block of South Lake Shore Drive, the victim, a 30-year-old man, was sitting on the curb when a dark-in-color vehicle occupied by an unknown offender approached. The offender fired shots in the victim's direction - striking him in the right shoulder and hip. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, in the 800 block of East 39th Street, a 29-year-old man was in a park when two unknown male offenders approached. Both offenders produced firearms and fired shots at the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and the right hip. The victim was taken to U of C in fair condition.

At 1:44 p.m., in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street, a 35-year-old man was in an alley when he suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to the U of C in good condition.



This is a developing story.