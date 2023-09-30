Watch CBS News
3 seriously hurt in shooting on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after three people were shot and seriously hurt in East Garfield Park Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a silver sedan fired shots, according to police.

A 26-year-old man was struck in the back, a 25-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, and a 53-year-old man was shot in the right leg.  

All three were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in serious condition.

There is no one in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 8:59 AM

