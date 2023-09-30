Chicago shooting leaves man killed, woman hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed and a woman is hurt after a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 16th Street.

Chicago police said both victims were standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male offender approached on foot and fired shots.

A 45-year-old man, Identified as Dushan Williams by the Medical Examiner's Office, was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old woman was also taken by the CFD to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.