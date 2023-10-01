2 men shot, critically hurt during fight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were critically hurt following a shooting on the city's Northwest Side Saturday night.

Chicago police say around 11:25 p.m., the men, 21 and 23, were on the sidewalk, in the 4300 block of West Armitage Avenue, when they got into a fight with an unknown male.

The offender pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police say.

Both victims were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

No arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.