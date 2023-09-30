Watch CBS News
15-year-old hurt after shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is hurt after being shot in the West Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police said just before 10 p.m., the boy was walking on the sidewalk, in the 6000 block of South Marshfield Avenue, when shots were fired.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

