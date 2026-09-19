8 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least eight people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims were between 14 and 47, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Saturday

In the first shooting of the weekend, CPD officers responded to a call of a person shot just before 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle that was hit by gunshots. A short distance away, officers saw a 14-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to the face and chest.

Members of the Chicago Fire Department treated the victim at the scene and then took her to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Also, early in the morning, a 28-year-old man was involved in a fight with his mother around 2:57 a.m. in the 4000 block of West 57th Place when a 35-year-old man intervened. During the fight, a handgun was pulled out and fired — hitting the 28-year-old in the shoulder.

CFD members treated him and took him to Christ Hospital in good condition.

CPD says the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Less than an hour later, just before 3:30 a.m., CPD officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3600 block of South King Drive.

Upon arrival, officers saw a 47-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the groin area. He was treated and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center by CFD members in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 3:05 a.m. in the 300 block of South Artesian Avenue, a 28-year-old woman was sitting inside a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound and a fragment injury both to the left arm. The unknown offender fled the scene traveling in a white vehicle. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 3:40 a.m. in the 100 block of West Erie Street

At 7:07 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, a 45-year-old man was outside when he heard shots, then felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the body and self-transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in the above shootings.

Check back throughout the weekend for updates.