3 men shot during fight in Chicago's River North neighborhood

Three men were shot during a fight in River North early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said three men were involved in a fight in the 100 block of West Erie Street around 3:40 a.m. Police said someone took out a gun during the altercation and fired shots, hitting the three men.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the cheek and leg. Police said he was taken to a Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Police said a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot in or near the legs and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The shooter fled the scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating.