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3 men shot during fight in Chicago's River North neighborhood

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Three men were shot during a fight in River North early Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said three men were involved in a fight in the 100 block of West Erie Street around 3:40 a.m. Police said someone took out a gun during the altercation and fired shots, hitting the three men. 

A 24-year-old man was shot in the cheek and leg. Police said he was taken to a Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. 

Police said a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot in or near the legs and taken to the same hospital in good condition. 

The shooter fled the scene. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

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