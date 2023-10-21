Chicago weekend shootings: 1 killed, 13-year-old boy among 10 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was killed, and 10 others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 13 to 34.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 13-year-old boy was shot Friday night in the 400 block of East 50th Place in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Chicago police said the boy was near the street when he was struck in the leg by gunfire just before 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Less than an hour later, a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head was found around 9 p.m., in the 8600 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police responded to a person shot inside a residence and found the victim. Another man at the scene told officers the two were physically struggling over the firearm when it discharged.

No further injuries were reported.

A 34-year-old man was shot while exiting his car just before 10 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Fairfield Avenue in Brighton Park.

Police said the victim saw an unknown male offender approach for a gangway and fired shots in his direction. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

Two other men were shot, one critically hurt while outside around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Leavitt Street on the city's Lower West Side.

The men, 18 and 20, were outside when they heard shots fired and felt pain. Both suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where the 18-year-old was listed in fair condition, and the 20-year-old is in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 12:20 a.m., in the 1100 block of West 90th Street, officers responded to a person shot and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where in fair condition. Further investigation revealed that the victim was in a fight with a woman who produced a firearm and shot the victim. The woman was at the scene and was placed in custody. A weapon was also recovered. Police say the incident appeared to be domestic.

At 1:33 a.m., in the 1700 block of West 71st Street, officers responded to a person shot and found two men who were stuck by gunfire. A 21-year-old man was shot in the elbow and ear, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The victims were uncooperative with further details.

At 3:25 a.m., in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street, a 29-year-old man was found outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was unresponsive and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



At 5:12 a.m., in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, a 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the left calf. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition but was uncooperative with responding officers. Police say the wound appears to be self-inflicted.

This is a developing story.