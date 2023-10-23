Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy killed in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooting happened near Lowe and Marquette around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators could be seen searching Ryan Harris Memorial Park for evidence following the shooting.

Police held a news conference outside Comer Children's Hospital, where they issued a desperate plea for help from the community in tracking down the shooter.

"We wanted to be able to get the support of the community to call the hot tip line to give us any tips that they may know," said Deputy Chief Gilbert Calderon. "The detectives are working hard in trying to determine and follow up on any leads, but it's up to the community to come with us to solve this type of tragedy that happened today."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department.