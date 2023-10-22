Shootout inside Walgreens on Chicago's Near North Side leaves 2 men hurt, 1 critically

2 hurt, 1 critically after shootout inside Walgreens store on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were hurt, one critically after an exchange of gunfire inside a Walgreens store in the Old Town neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1600 block of North Wells Street.

Chicago police said an employee, a 26-year-old man, was working when a known offender in his late 20s entered the store and an altercation ensued. Both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire.

The employee suffered a graze wound to the chest and refused treatment on the scene. The offender suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, head, and abdomen and self-transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.