Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shoots, kills man wielding knife inside residence on Chicago's Far South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman shot and killed a man wielding a knife inside a Morgan Park residence Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 12:45 a.m., the 41-year-old woman was in an argument with a known offender, a 41-year-old man, who approached with a knife inside her residence, in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

The woman pulled out a handgun and fired at the man – striking him four times in the torso. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The victim was not injured, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 11:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.