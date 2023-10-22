Woman shoots, kills man wielding knife inside residence on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman shot and killed a man wielding a knife inside a Morgan Park residence Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 12:45 a.m., the 41-year-old woman was in an argument with a known offender, a 41-year-old man, who approached with a knife inside her residence, in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

The woman pulled out a handgun and fired at the man – striking him four times in the torso. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The victim was not injured, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.