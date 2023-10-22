Woman shoots, kills man wielding knife inside residence on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman shot and killed a man wielding a knife inside a Morgan Park residence Sunday morning.
Chicago police said around 12:45 a.m., the 41-year-old woman was in an argument with a known offender, a 41-year-old man, who approached with a knife inside her residence, in the 11500 block of South Vincennes Avenue.
The woman pulled out a handgun and fired at the man – striking him four times in the torso. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
The victim was not injured, and a handgun was recovered at the scene.
Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.