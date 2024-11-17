1 dead, 10 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Sunday, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 32.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 19-year-old man was inside a gas station just before 6:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue when an unknown person approached and shot the victim in the lower body.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

Later in the evening, just before 8 p.m., a shootout outside of a bar left one man dead and two others hurt, including a security guard.

Police said two men, 27 and 31, approached the guard, a 28-year-old man who is also a concealed carry license holder, in the 7000 block of West Archer Avenue.

An argument turned into a fight that led to an exchange of gunfire between the men. All three were treated by fire crews at the scene and were taken to Loyola Hospital.

The 27-year-old was hit multiple times in his body. He died at the hospital. The 31-year-old was shot in the leg and was in fair condition. The 28-year-old was hit in the torso and was in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of S. Vincennes Avenue, a man, 23, was in the alley when he was approached by an unknown person who pulled out a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck in the hand and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 3:45 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Polk Street, A 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was approached by two unknown people. An off-duty Chicago police officer

At 10:08 p.m. in the 100 block of North Waller Avenue, an 18-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when two other men demanded his property at gunpoint and began firing shots. The victim sped off, hitting several vehicles before stopping at the block's end. He was taken by fire crews to Mt. Sinai in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Shootings from Sunday

At 1:59 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Loomis Street, a man and a woman, both 25, were sitting in a parked car when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots. The woman was taken to Stroger in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the head and right leg. The man was also taken to Stroger in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the chest.

At 2:43 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue, a 32-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

At 4:07 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Armitage Avenue, a 26-year-old man was outside when two people displayed handguns and began firing in the victim's direction. The victim self-transported to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to the lower back and foot in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.

At 4:24 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Genoa Avenue, an unknown man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back and left leg.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back for updates.