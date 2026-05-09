2 dead, 8 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least two people are dead and eight others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 49, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old boy was walking in the 8700 block of South Loomis Street around 11:15 p.m. when police say he saw two people nearby, then heard gunshots.

The victim was shot in the hand and moved to another area, where he was treated by fire personnel. The victim was then taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:52 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Wilcox Street, a 32-year-old man was standing in a lot when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh. He was treated by CFD on scene and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At 2:19 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, a 49-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim realized he was shot in the back. A witness saw a man firing gunshots towards the victim from across the street and fled the scene in a white sedan. The victim was treated by the CFD personnel and taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

At 1:53 a.m. in the 4000 block of West 69th Street, a 19-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot multiple times in the lower back and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died. Initial reports indicated that the offender may have been traveling in a vehicle when the shooting occurred. There were no further injuries reported.

At 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue, a 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were outside walking when they were shot at by an unknown gunman who fled the scene. The man suffered a graze wound to the foot, and the woman suffered a graze wound to the rear. Both victims were taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

At 4:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 87th Street, a 36-year-old man was in a residence with several people who followed him outside as he exited the dwelling. After the victim entered his vehicle, a black sedan approached, and an unknown gunman exited the vehicle and began shooting in the victim's direction before returning to the vehicle and leaving the scene. The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

At 12:53 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were on the sidewalk when they both were shot by an unknown gunman. The 27-year-old was shot in the stomach and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The 31-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 2:19 p.m. in the 2800 block of S. St. Louis Avenue, a 40-year-old man was on the sidewalk and involved in a fight with an unknown man who pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, hitting him multiple times in the body. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.