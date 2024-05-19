11 people hurt in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 11 people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 9 to 54.

Friday

At 7:27 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Quincy, three teens were near the sidewalk when they were approached by a black Kia. One person got out of the vehicle and started shooting. All three victims were transported to Stroger Hospital and were initially reported in good condition. A 14-year-old boy was struck in the ankle. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the buttocks. An 18-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back.

At 8:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen, police responded to a person shot and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face outside in the rear of a home. The victim was not able to provide details. He was transported to teh University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

At 8:28 p.m. in the 5300 block of West North Avenue, police responded to a person show and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot to the back. The victim relocated to the 5400 block of West LeMoyne after he was shot. He said the person who shot him fled the scene in a black SUV. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital and listed in good condiiton.

At 11:01 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street, a 30-year-old man was walking outside when he was shot at by an unidentified male who fled the scene. The victim was struck in each arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

Saturday

At 12:29 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Irving Park Road, a 42-year-old man was in an argument with an unidentified male who shot him in the abdomen and hand before fleeing. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic, where he was listed in fair condition.

At 1:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Stewart, a 35-year-old man was in an argument with an unidentified male who started shooting and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

At 2:44 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 47th Street, police responded to a call of a person shot and found a 54-year-old man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim said a bullet came through his front windshield and struck him as he was driving past several people who were standing outside. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

At 9:18 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue, officers responded to a call of a person shot in a home and arrived on scene to find a 9-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by a family member. The girl was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

At 10:13 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley, a 12-year-old was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when he saw a dark vehicle and heard multiple shots. The victim was shot in the right leg and was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted no one is in custody in any of these incidents.

