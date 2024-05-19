1 killed, 2 others hurt after argument leads to shooting on Chicago's West Side

1 killed, 2 wounded after argument leads to shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead, and two other people were hurt in a shooting on the city's West Side Saturday night.

Chicago police said just after 11:30 p.m., two men were arguing on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue. Both pulled out handguns, and one of the men fired shots at two others who were in a group.

A 44-year-old man dropped a handgun after he was shot in the left eye. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he died a short time later.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the back and three more times in the right arm. He was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

A handgun was recovered on the scene.

Police later confirmed a third victim, a 27-year-old woman, walked into Loretto Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to her cheek. She was treated and released.

No arrests were made. Area 4 detectives were investigating.