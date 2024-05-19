6 hurt, 3 critically in mass shooting on Chicago's West Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six men were hospitalized following a mass shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue.

Chicago police say a group of men was hanging out on the street when three offenders, according to a police scanner, fired shots from a distance.

Nearly 100 evidence markers were placed at the scene.

The ages of the six men shot range from 21 to 38 years old. They were taken to Stroger and Mt. Sinai Hospitals.

Three of the men were shot in the back and in the face, all of them listed in critical condition at this time. Three other men were shot either in their legs or near their ankles and taken to the hospital in good condition.

One woman at the scene described what happened when she realized bullets were flying in her direction.

"I was doing a little TikTok video or whatever and we end up hearing shots, and my first instinct was to run," she said. "I ran on the side of the car which I later discovered that my phone had a bullet in it."

No one is in custody.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.