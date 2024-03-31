1 killed, 8 injured in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is dead and eight others are injured following weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday evening. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 41.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 29-year-old man was killed in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Chicago Police say the man was standing in a parking lot in the 800 block of West 87th at 9:18 p.m. when a silver sedan approached, and someone inside started shooting. Officers found the victim unresponsive on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The man was pronounced dead moments later. No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

In a Saturday incident, a 14-year-old was critically injured. The teen was standing outside around 11:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Stewart when he was approached by an unknown male, police said. That person then shot the victim once in the upper chest. The victim is in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 3:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Homan, a 34-year-old man was standing outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg. He went inside to discover he had suffered a graze wound to his right leg. He refused medical services.

At 3 a.m. in the 400 block of West Marquette, a 27-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in his right ankle. He was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was stabilized.

At 12:20 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth, a 41-year-old man was sitting in his home when a "known offender" approached and shot him multiple times in the upper body, police say. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in "grave condition," according to police.



At 2:53 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove, a male was on the street when he was shot multiple times. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 8:52 p.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick, a group of people were standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle driving southbound on Kilpatrick approached, and someone inside started shooting toward the crowd. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Stroger in good condition.

At 9:53 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Calumet, a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest twice and once in each hand. Police say they responded to a person shot who was a walk-in at Roseland Hospital and found the victim there. The victim was "very uncooperative" with police and refused to answer any questions, CPD said.

No one is in custody in any of these incidents unless otherwise noted.

