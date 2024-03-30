Chicago police officers find man shot to death in parking lot in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in a parking lot on the city's South Side Friday night.

It happened around 9:18 p.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street.

Chicago police say the victim was standing in the parking lot when a silver sedan approached, and someone from inside fired multiple shots in his direction.

Arriving officers found the victim on the ground, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.