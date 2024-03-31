Teen killed, three others injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old has died and three others are injured following a shooting in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen and four men were standing on a sidewalk in the 400 block of North Lavergne around 2:50 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two people got out. Both then started shooting at the four victims before fleeing northbound on Lavergne.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

A 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the thigh, a 21-year-old man was shot in the groin, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the ankle. All self-transported to West Suburban Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.