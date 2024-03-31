Watch CBS News
1 man shot, another killed after being struck by car in Southwest Side Chicago hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man was shot, and another was struck by a car in the Gage Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Chicago police said just after 1:30 a.m., a man in his 30s was arguing with another man in the 5600 block of South Artesian Avenue, who approached in a black vehicle and fired shots at him.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the left eyebrow and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

A second man, 27, also on the street, was struck by the offender's vehicle, which continued westbound on 57th St.

The victim suffered major head and body injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

