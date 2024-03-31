Mass shooting inside Chicago West Side café leaves 1 dead, 4 others hurt

1 killed, 4 others hurt in mass shooting on West Side

1 killed, 4 others hurt in mass shooting on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman was killed, and four other people were hurt following a mass shooting in the Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened inside Poppy's Chat Room just after 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street.

Chicago police said a group of people were inside the business when an unknown person fired multiple shots at them before fleeing the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her left leg and a graze wound to the face. She was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Another 19-year-old woman was shot in her left ankle and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her right toe and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.