Watch CBS News
Local News

Mass shooting inside Chicago West Side café leaves 1 dead, 4 others hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

1 killed, 4 others hurt in mass shooting on West Side
1 killed, 4 others hurt in mass shooting on West Side 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) – One woman was killed, and four other people were hurt following a mass shooting in the Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened inside Poppy's Chat Room just after 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street.

Chicago police said a group of people were inside the business when an unknown person fired multiple shots at them before fleeing the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her left leg and a graze wound to the face. She was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Another 19-year-old woman was shot in her left ankle and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in her right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her right toe and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 5:37 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.