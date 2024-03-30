Watch CBS News
Boy, 14, hospitalized after being shot, critically hurt on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was critically hurt after being shot in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue.

According to police, the victim was standing outside when he was approached by an unknown male who pulled out a firearm and shot the victim one time in the upper chest area.

The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 1:07 PM CDT

