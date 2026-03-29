At least 1 person killed, 9 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least one person was killed, and nine people were hurt, in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Sunday morning, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 14 to 45.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old boy was walking outside in the 2400 block of West 48th Street in the Brighton Park neighborhood at 12:59 a.m. Saturday, when a red sedan went by and someone inside shot him. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

More shootings from Saturday

At 2:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man he knew inside a residence in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The fight became physical, and the second man took out a gun and shot the first. The victim was shot in the left shoulder and ran to the Grand Crossing (3rd) District police station for assistance. He was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 4:13 a.m., an 18-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone fired a shot from another vehicle that went past. The victim was struck and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

At 5:02 a.m., a 45-year-old man was sitting inside his home in the 5700 block of South May Street when a gray sedan went past and someone inside fired a shot at the home, striking the man. The victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. The shooter's vehicle fled north on May Street.

At 9:42 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was traveling in a vehicle in the 1600 block of South Wood Street when a man on a motorized scooter came up, took out a gun, and fired shots at the vehicle. The victim was shot in the left leg and left arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 10:35 p.m., a 31-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the first block of East 59th Street when a man came up and a quarrel ensued. The second man fired multiple shots and struck the first man in the side of the head. The victim walked to a Chicago Fire Department firehouse for assistance, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 10:48 p.m., officers were called to Rush University Medical Center, where they found a 39-year-old man who said he was a passenger sleeping in a vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt pain to his right forearm. The victim was taken reported in fair condition at the hospital. He did not know where the shooting happened.

Shootings from Sunday