Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 dead, 1 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead, and one other person is hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 20 to 40.

In the first homicide of the weekend, a 40-year-old man was shot while standing outside Friday night, in the 200 block of North St. Louis Avenue in Garfield Park.

Chicago police say the shooting happened around 10:35 p.m.

According to witnesses, the man was standing outside when an unidentified man exited an SUV and began shooting at him.

The victim fled the scene on foot and collapsed in an open field in the 3500 block of West Walnut.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Minutes later, officers responded to a person shot, in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say just before 11 p.m., a 33-year-old man was in a yard with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses related to officers that a known man shot at the victim from the alley and fled the scene on foot.

Earlier in the evening, Chicago police officers around 8:12 p.m. observed a vehicle matching the description of a car wanted in connection to an aggravated battery to a police officer earlier this month, in the 1100 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

After curbing the vehicle, the driver of the car reversed and struck an officer who was approaching on foot. The officer discharged their weapon but no one was hit.

The wanted car proceeded to flee southbound and came to a stop, in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue. The driver fled on foot and was captured following a short chase. A weapon was also recovered.

The officer struck by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is listed in good condition with a broken leg. There were no further injuries reported.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the incident with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 2:19 a.m. Saturday, in the 2400 block of East 105th Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident and was transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.