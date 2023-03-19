Four people wounded when shots are fired into South Shore restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men and a woman were shot when three men opened fire into a restaurant in South Shore Saturday night.

The shooting took place at 9:06 p.m. Police were seen surrounding Kennedy Fish-Chicken, at 2425 E. 72nd St. between Phillips and Exchange avenues.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the restaurant.

Police said the victims were all standing inside the restaurant w hen three men got out of a car, walked up, and opened fire into the restaurant from outside.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 32-year-old man was shot once in the leg and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital. Another 29-year-old man was also shot once in the leg and was taken to UChicago, as was a 29-year-old woman who was grazed in the ear.

The victims were all in good condition.

No one was in custody late Saturday night. Area One detectives are investigating.