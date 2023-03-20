Grand Crossing shooting, crash leaves 2 men dead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead after a shooting overnight in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

According to police, two men were shot multiple times at 71st Street and King Drive just before midnight.

One of the men was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

Police said the other man drove himself to the hospital, but crashed into another car at, Garfield and Wentworth just off the Dan Ryan Expressway. He later died at the hospital.

The man and woman in the other car were taken to the hospital.. And are expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made.