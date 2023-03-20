Watch CBS News
Local News

Grand Crossing shooting, crash leaves 2 men dead

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

Grand Crossing shooting, crash leaves 2 men dead
Grand Crossing shooting, crash leaves 2 men dead 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead after a shooting overnight in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. 

According to police, two men were shot multiple times at 71st Street and King Drive just before midnight. 

One of the men was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

Police said the other man drove himself to the hospital, but crashed into another car at, Garfield and Wentworth just off the Dan Ryan Expressway. He later died at the hospital.

The man and woman in the other car were taken to the hospital.. And are expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made. 

Jackie Kostek
jackiekostek.jpg

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

First published on March 20, 2023 / 5:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.