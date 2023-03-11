8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least eight people are wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 62.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 33-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Dearborn Homes Friday evening.

Police say around 6 p.m., the victim was inside the residence, in the 2900 block of South State Street, when he shot himself in the hand.

He was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition.

Later that evening, a 37-year-old man drove himself to the University of Chicago in critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds to the back, in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Woodlawn around 7:36 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a responding officer in Lincoln Park.

Police say around 8:53 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of criminal damage to property, in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Avenue, where they met with the victim who directed them to an alleyway where an officer encountered the suspect.

During a struggle, the suspect disarmed the officer and fired a round with no one being struck.

The officer was able to regain control of his weapon at which time the offender fled on foot and was placed into custody in the 2100 block of N. Cleveland by responding officers.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and for observation.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 11:30 p.m. Friday, in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue, a 30-year-old man was in an alley when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was dropped off at Rush Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left foot.

· At 11:23 p.m., Friday, in the 4400 block of South Honore Street, a 24-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

· At 2:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 4100 block of West North Avenue, an 18-year-old man was transported to Stroger by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

· At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 7100 block of South Halsted Street, a 62-year-old man was driving in his vehicle when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. The victim sustained a graze wound to the abdomen and refused EMS.

· At 8:51 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of North Dearborn Street, preliminary reports say two men were shot. A 58 suffered a graze wound to his left arm and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. Another man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was also taken to Northwestern in good condition. Area Three detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

This is a developing story.