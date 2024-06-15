13-year-old among 2 killed, 15 others hurt in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was one of two killed, and 15 other people were hurt in shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 13 to 49.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 13-year-old boy was killed while standing on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m.

The teen was shot in the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Area 4 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Later in the evening, a man, 34, was shot while driving in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street just after 10 p.m.

Police said the victim continued driving before driving into several parked cars, getting out of the car, and collapsing.

He was taken by the fire crews to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Around the same time, an unaged man was seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting in the 3400 block of West Madison Street. He was taken by fire crews to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the body.

Three people were shot while in the rear of a residence in the 500 block of North Laramie Avenue around 10:19 p.m.

A woman, 49, was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. A second woman, 33, was taken to Stroger in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A man, 42, was also taken to Stroger in good condition with a graze wound to the head.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 11:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lamon Avenue, a woman, 26, was standing on the street when shots were fired. She was dropped off at Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right knee.

At 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Keeler Avenue , a 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at Loretto Hospital and was transferred to Stroger in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.

a 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at Loretto Hospital and was transferred to Stroger in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the legs. At 11:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Laflin Avenue, the victims were standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when three unknown males approached on foot and fired shots. A 27-year-old woman was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. A 26-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg and a graze wound to the back.

Saturday

At 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue, a 41-year-old man was standing in a vacant lot with a known female who produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was dropped off at Loretto Hospital and was transferred to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

At 2:02 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wolcott Avenue, a 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown male approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At 2 a.m. at Jackson Park Hospital, a 35-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when unknown males approached on foot and fired shots - striking the victim in the right hand. The victim was dropped off in good condition.

At 2:32 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue, two victims, a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were inside a vehicle when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, and someone from within fired shots. The victims self-transported to Community First Hospital. The man was struck in the flank and was pronounced dead. The woman was struck in the body and was listed in critical condition.

At 12:05 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Green Street, two men, 42 and 45, were near the sidewalk when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant from within fired shots. The 42-year-old was struck in the rear, and the 45-year-old was struck in the arm, groin area, and leg. Both victims self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

