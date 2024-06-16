1 dead, 2 hurt in Chicago South Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) —A man was killed, and two other people were hurt following a shooting on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Evans Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found the three victims who were struck by gunfire.

All three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the rear and was listed in good condition. A 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was in critical condition.

The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and where the victims were at the time.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the victims were shot at by multiple offenders who fled the scene on foot.

No arrests were made.

Area One Detectives are investigating.