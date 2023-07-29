Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 7 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and seven others are hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 61.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 19-year-old man was outside Friday around 7:40 p.m., in the 5000 block of South Kildare Avenue in Archer Heights, when he heard shots fired and felt pain. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

Further investigation showed the victim was shot at by an unidentified suspect who fled the scene on foot.

An 18-year-old man was also shot while standing on the sidewalk around 7:50 p.m., in the 5900 block of South Whipple Street in Chicago Lawn, when he was shot in the leg by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Ten minutes later, a 26-year-old man was shot while exiting his vehicle, in the 1700 block of South Maple around 8 p.m., when he heard shots fired and felt pain.

The victim returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. The victim came to a complete stop after crashing his vehicle approximately a block away at the entrance of an alley, according to police.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg in critical condition.

Later in the evening, a 61-year-old man was in a fight with another person around 10:18 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Luther Street, when both parties produced handguns and the suspect shot the victim one time.

The victim, identified as 61-year-old Jeronimo Lenin by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the head and taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A handgun was recovered on the scene.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 10:59 p.m. Friday, in the 5200 block of South Albany Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The victim was unable to provide details of the incident and there is no one in custody.

At 2:28 a.m. Saturday, in the 7700 block of S. South Shore Drive, police responded to a person shot and found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A second man, 28, was on the scene and was placed into custody. Preliminary investigation indicates that a fight ensued between the two men. During the altercation, a firearm was produced and discharged striking the 27-year-old man. The 28-year-old man suffered lacerations and was also transported to U of C in good condition.

At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, in the 1200 block of West 47th Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 39-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to U of C in good condition. Further investigation revealed the victim was shot at by an unidentified man wearing a mask who fled the scene in a vehicle.

At 3:38 a.m. Saturday, in the 7100 block of South Princeton Avenue, a 20-year-old woman was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and fired shots in the victim's direction - striking her in the chest and back. The victim self-transported to U of C in serious condition.



