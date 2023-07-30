3 hurt after shooting inside park in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are recovering after being shot at a park in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Prairie Avenue.
Police said the victims were sitting in a park when an unknown offender on foot approached, produced a handgun, and fired shots - striking the victims.
A male of unknown age was shot in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg and also taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition.
The third victim, a 56-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No arrests were made.
Area one detectives are investigating.
