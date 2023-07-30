Watch CBS News
3 hurt after shooting inside park in Grand Crossing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are recovering after being shot at a park in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Police said the victims were sitting in a park when an unknown offender on foot approached, produced a handgun, and fired shots - striking the victims.

A male of unknown age was shot in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg and also taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in good condition.

The third victim, a 56-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area one detectives are investigating.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 8:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

