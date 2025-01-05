2 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago shootings in first weekend of the year

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person is wounded in Chicago weekend shootings as of Saturday afternoon.

The ages of the victims range from 20 to 30.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 29-year-old man, while working inside a Subway restaurant in the 100 block of West 87th Street around 9 a.m. Saturday when he was approached by three unknown males who entered the business, displayed firearms, and demanded property.

The robbers took an unknown amount of money and left through a backdoor. One of the robbers, a 27-year-old man, was shot in his right leg and was placed in custody by responding officers. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A weapon was recovered.

The two other robbers fled in an unknown direction.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 11:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Washington Boulevard, a 30-year-old man inside a vehicle was approached by an unknown vehicle. At least one unknown person exited, pulled out a firearm, and fired shots at the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

At 6:09 p.m. in the 900 block of East 81st Street, a male victim, John Doe, was struck multiple times by gunfire on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

At 7:35 p.m. in the 800 block of East 40th Street, a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown male approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was taken by fire crews to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot to the right shoulder.

Shootings from Sunday

At 4 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, a 20-year-old man was getting into his vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his right knee. The victim was taken by fire crews to Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot to the right knee.

Unless otherwise noted, no other arrests were made in either shooting. Check back for updates.